“The Rich Men You’re Empowering Can’t Employ More Than 100,000 People” – Ashimolowo Tells FG

President of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Matthew Ashimolowo, has charged the Federal Government to create short, medium and long term measures to address poverty in Nigeria.

Ashimolowo also urged the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration to embrace ‘Keynesian economics’ to boost production.

He urged the government to support business owners instead of empowering few rich men who cannot employ more than 100,000 people.

Ashimolowo shared his view during an interview with newsmen at the end of a six-day long Christ Compassion Crusade 2023 at the Igbogbo Stadium in Ikorodu, over the weekend.

Speaking on palliatives, he argued that it is not the answer to the situation in the economy.

Ashimolowo said: “In the short-term, government should apply ‘Keynesian economics’, which argues that government should encourage industries to overproduce and then buy the excess, that way, there will be production, when government buys off the excesses and gives to the poor.

READ MORE: Reps. Debunk NLC’s Claim Of N100m Palliative For Lawmakers

“In the medium term, the government should take away the power of over-empowering few very rich men that we keep celebrating as multi-billionaires meanwhile they cannot employ more than 100,000 people.

“Government should rather encourage small and medium enterprises, Nigerians are very entrepreneurial by nature, there is no house that does not have a shop in front of it, government calls them a setback but it is not a setback, those small shops should be empowered.

“In the long term, the government must encourage industries to come up. They say it is easy to do business in Nigeria, it is a lie, I have businesses in Nigeria, it is not easy to do business, if you are doing business in Nigeria, you are harassed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the local inland revenue service.