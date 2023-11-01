The Ways to Pick the Right Slot Game For You

Slot machines have been a staple in casinos, bars, shopping centres, barbers, and betting shops for decades – and now, they are even more convenient to play thanks to online casinos. If you are looking for a new slot games to play, you are spoiled for choice – so how do you choose the right game for you?

Gaming has a rich history, and the earliest slot game machines have been around since the late 1800s, when Sittman and Pitt created a five-drum barrel that used playing cards and paid out in tokens for free beer and other bar items based on getting the right poker hands.

The slot machine that we recognise – with the lever to pull to start the reels and the symbols we recognise – was first invented by Charles Fey, a mechanic. He created a 3-reel machine that used symbols (hearts, diamonds, clubs, and spades) with the infamous Liberty Bell representing the top prize. This machine was less complex than the card-bearing predecessor, which made it quite popular – that is, until the US made slot machines mostly illegal.

Fey did not patent his design, and the Operator Bell machine became a more popular version, paying out in candy and gum and using fruity symbols on the reels (giving rise to them being known as fruit machines in the UK).

It wasn’t until 1964 that the slot machine had a real facelift, when Bally created the game Money Honey which operated using electric reels and a mechanical lever. Video slots came in 1976, when a game by Fortune Coin featured a 19” Sony CRT TV screen.

When the internet revolution started, it wasn’t long before online casinos were available. Slots have become a mainstay in almost all online casinos, with hundreds of different variations and types of games.

Right Casino

There are more than a handful of online casinos available. You’ll be able to choose based on the bonuses and promotions, of course, but you will also want to make sure that they are licensed and reputable before you start.

You can check on the legitimacy of the site by looking for the license information – usually contained in the footer of the website.

Theme

When it comes to the slot games themselves, you can find themes and genres to suit all tastes.

Whether you want to play a game based on your favourite movie or TV show, want to play a slot game based on your music taste, or even just take some time out in the rolling hills of the emerald isle, you can find a slot game to your taste.

Themed games add a layer of fun and they can include things like bonus games, video cutaways, and all sorts of other interesting things.

RTP Rate

The RTP rate is used by players to gauge how often a game will pay out. As the Return To Player (RTP) rate is a percentage, it demonstrates how much will come back – so for a game with a 96% RTP, for every 100 coins, 96 will come back. This is obviously not every time it is played, of course – but the higher the percentage, the more likely you’ll win at some point.

The remaining percentage (in this case, 4%) represents the house edge.

Paytable

You can find out all about the game you are about to play based on the paytable. This will include information on which symbols you should be looking for – and what they are worth when they hit, as well as the number of paylines, the top prize available, and what else you need to look out for.

Minimum Bet

If you are new to the slot world, you will be able to find games that are free to play – this can be a great introduction to how the game works and give you a good idea of what you need to do.

Other games will let you play for pennies per spin – while this usually means you can get more spins without spending much, the prizes will be lower.

Keep an eye on the minimum bet amount if you want to maximise your bankroll.

Bonus Games

While some games are simple reel spinning, others offer bonus games that can add bigger payouts. These might include a separate mini game that you can get access to by hitting a certain number of wilds – and by playing, you might get multipliers that can boost the jackpot.

Bonus games are an excellent way to get more gameplay – and they can be fun, too.

Bonuses and promotions can lead to things like free spins, deposit matching, and other extras – and each online casino will have their own promotions on offer, so you can choose the one that is right for you.

No matter your taste, and what you want from your gameplay, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to playing slots.