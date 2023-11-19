“The Witchcraft In Edo Needs To Be Talked About” – Cynthia Morgan Speaks On Ordeal With Ex-Lover

Cynthia Morgan, a Nigerian singer, has spoken out against the witchcraft that is practised in Edo State while calling out her ex-lover.

On her Instagram story, she asserted that there needs to be conversation about witchcraft in Edo state.

In recounting her trauma, she described how her ex slapped her, battled her in her sleep, and enchanted her in order to prevent her from marrying someone else.

She claimed he physically and spiritually frustrated her and systemically avoided her, so she doesn’t talk about it.

She wanted to remain silent at first, but she didn’t expect him to go so low, especially after their conversation.

Cynthia swore at him, telling him he would never be married or be able to live in peace, and that he would not get away with wasting her time.

The vocalist called it the most difficult thing she had ever had to deal with in her life.

In her words: “The witchcraft in Edo state also needs to be talked about. Ezelekhae ensure you think I have forgotten all you did? From slapping, and fighting me in my sleep to bewitching me for years so I don’t marry another person. You frustrated me physically and spiritually and systematically avoided me so we don’t talk about it. I didn’t want to discuss it because I didn’t expect you to go that low contrary to the conversations we’ve had on idolatry. It’s because obvious you were just pretending so you can lure me in.

“You will not go free for wasting my time trying to figure out where I went wrong with you to deserve bewitchment. You def no go marry, and if you marry you no go get peace. You’re evil and I will tell you.

“I can’t believe I am finally talking about this. Thank you Jesus. As this has been the most daunting experience I have ever had to deal with all my life. I too couldn’t believe my eyes. I have tried to reach out to this person in private numerously. All he wanted was for me to run mad so they can lay me on his feet. As per you can’t reject the crown prince of Benin kingdom. a wicked prince that wanted me to walk into a situation I didn’t understand sheepishly.”

