“There’s Hope For Nigeria Under Tinubu’s Govt – PDP Lawmaker

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and lawmaker, Dan Amos, representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, has expressed optimism about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The lawmaker said that some of the steps already taken by the current government indicate that Tinubu will make Nigeria great.

He said: “There’s hope for our dear nation under President Tinubu, the president has settled down well.

“Nigeria will be great again,” the federal lawmaker said on the sidelines of a meeting with PDP stakeholders from his constituency in Kafanchan.

“The Chief of Defence Staff is one of us, and it shows that Mr. President means well for Southern Kaduna people.”

“The average southern Kaduna man must be grateful to the president because he has given us the number one military officer.

“Already, we have moved motions and passed bills that will help stabilise the country and put food on the tables of ordinary Nigerians.

“It’s a special project with a special funding, so it’s not waiting for any budget. Each of the colleges will have a kick off grant of N1billion.

“The college in my constituency will be called Federal Technical College, Kogom Dutse.

“There will be classrooms, workshops and laboratories and work on the project will likely begin next January.”