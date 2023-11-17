Three Dead As Police Clash With Shiite Protesters In Kaduna

At least two people have been reportedly killed in the Kaduna state capital on Thursday as police operatives attempted to stop the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shittes, during a protest over the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian war.

It was gathered that the protesters came out to declare their support for the people of Palestine and to condemn Israel for killing innocent citizens in Gaza.

IMN members, who started their protest from the premises of the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), marched through Muhammadu Buhari Way to the office of the National Human Rights Commission to submit their protest letter.

The protesters carried placards and white clothes wrapped like dead babies with blood stains, symbolizing the children killed in the Israel/Palestine war.

Minutes after the protest commenced, men of the Nigeria Police engaged the protesters, firing teargas and shooting into the air to disperse them.

Speaking during the protest, the leader of the protesters, Aliyu Umar Tirmizi, alleged that the Police killed two of their men during the clash.

He added that the Israeli government had murdered thousands of children and the aged and had demolished houses and worship places of innocent civilians.

Commenting on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mansir Hassan, blamed the IMN members for the crisis, accusing them of killing an innocent motorcycle operator, Sani Aliyu.

Hassan explained that the Shittes had unlawfully blocked the road during a protest, and refused motorists from passing.

He said: “It is a lie to say that Police killed two Shi’ite members. We were only out to disperse the protesters because IMN is a proscribed organization in Kaduna State. They were protesting against the Israel and Palestine war, but this is not Israel; this is Kaduna.

“On the contrary, it was the IMN members that started firing at our men. They fired catapults with pellets at our men. In the process, they (Shi’ites) killed one civilian identified as Aliyu. They blocked the road, attacked innocent civilians passing.”