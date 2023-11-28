‘Tinubu Controlling PDP, LP, NNPP With Proxies, Determined To Keep Them In Disarray Till 2027’ – Bwala

Spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that the PDP and the Labour Party (LP) are being controlled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the President is controlling the opposition through proxies, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) inclusive.

While insisting that the country is presently operating a one-party state, he said the only way to move forward is for the oppositions to align and form a formidable front.

The lawyer lamented that Tinubu is determined to keep the oppositions in disarray till 2027.

Bwala, in a chat with Punch said, “The truth is both the PDP and Labour Party are controlled by President Bola Tinubu through proxies, Nigeria is a one-party state. Let me explain to you, you may have noticed in the build-up to the election, like immediately after the elections in all these major political parties, I am sure you read about, this one has gone to court and the court has sacked the national chairman of that party.

READ ALSO: “Lawmakers Not Reflecting Peoples’ Wishes, You Can’t Expect Them To Serve The Country After Paying Heavily To Get Into Power – Ex Jigawa Gov, Sule Lamido

“This one is going to court, this one is about to go to court. They have sacked the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party. Then in PDP, you have one of the individuals who is a cabinet member in this administration that held the party by the balls as we speak today.

“However, for the PDP probably there will be a forensic analysis of the party, there will be soul searching, and there will probably be a conference, in which the party will now take a position to form a formidable opposition moving forward. The hope that I have, I see, and very predictably LP, PDP NNPP, and other fringe political parties, are going to come together, reinvent themselves, and post the opposition for the governing party.

“That is the future of Nigeria, but if you’re looking at individual political parties, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is determined to keep those parties in disarray till 2027.”