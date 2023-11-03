Tinubu Is Not Against Any Religion – Nyesom Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has assured that President Bola Tinubu is not anti-Christian or Muslim.

Wike believed that Nigeria’s strength lies in its unity, irrespective of the religious diversity that characterizes the nation.

The former governor of Rivers State led this out to newsmen during Wike’s inspection of the ongoing renovation projects at the National Mosque and the National Christian Centre, in Abuja.

He said that the Christian Centre had requested funds for Phase 2 of the renovation, noting that if the FCT did not have the funds to complete the project, he will meet with President Bola Tinubu for more funds.

Wike said: “Jobs were awarded for the maintenance of the two National Monuments, which is the Mosque and the Church, and the jobs stopped because there were additional works that ought to be done.

“I’m satisfied with all I have seen today and I have given the approval that the money should be released to the contractors to complete the additional project.

He added that the maintenance of both religious centres were part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, and that the President was not against any religion, but was interested in inclusivity for persons of both faiths.

“He is not anti any religion; he takes all religion as one, because we are one Nigeria,” he said.