“Tinubu Knows He Came Distant Third In Presidential Election” – Onovo

Presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in 2015 election, Martin Onovo, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu came a distant third during the 2023 general polls.

Onovo said that Tinubu was not qualified to participate in the electoral exercise and also lost after contesting.

The former NCP flag bearer made the claims while speaking with The Sun on Wednesday.

He insisted that the Supreme Court was unlawful and lacked the jurisdiction to hear the appeal.

Onovo stated that a dysfunctional judiciary cannot change the fact that Tinubu was not qualified to contest.

He said: “It has been in the public space that court officials and judges are easily bribed by litigants to obviate delays and or obtain favourable judgements.

“The majority of Nigerians know the facts, a dysfunctional judiciary cannot change the facts. Jagaban Tinubu was not qualified to participate in the election ab initio and he lost the election woefully.

“He was a very distant third. Jagaban Tinubu himself knows this. Both local and international observers reported the fraud. The international community knows this and international news organisations have published these widely.

“Even the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) did a report on the fraudulent results in Rivers State.