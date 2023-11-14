Tinubu Orders Withdrawal Of Policemen From VIPs

The Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, says that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the withdrawal of Police personnel from Very important Personalities (VIPs).

Sulaiman-Ibrahim who said the directive will be implemented by the Ministry, added that the mandate also includes amending the Nigerian Police Act.

The update was disclosed during a Two-Day Retreat for Directorate Cadre with the theme ‘Re: Envisioning the Ministry of Police Affairs for Effective Internal Security: Strengthening Administration and Management Functions for Resilience and Efficiency,’ in Abuja.

According to the minister: “The key mandates of the Ministry of Police Affairs are developing and implementing a harmonized police reform report, amending the Police Act, executing Mr President’s directive on the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP security duties, and developing a community policing strategy.

“These mandates are not mere tasks but transformative initiatives that can enhance internal security in Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Police Force finds itself at a critical juncture and currently struggling with the consequences of decades of neglect that have hindered its ability to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

“The Ministry of Police Affairs has also not been spared. However, given Mr. President’s commitment to reforming the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry is now positioned at the forefront of the Police transformation agenda, and it must rise to the challenge.

“The Ministry must bear this weighty responsibility of ensuring coordination and creating the enabling frameworks to steer the Nigeria Police Force towards improved technical and operational effectiveness.”