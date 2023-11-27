Tinubu To Present Nigeria’s 2024 Budget To NASS On Wednesday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Wednesday present the 2024 Appropriations Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly (NASS).

Ali Barde, Secretary of the Research and Information Department of the National Assembly, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday.

The Appropriations Bill will contain budget proposals for the 2024 fiscal year.

This will be the first full-year budget President Tinubu will present to the National Assembly since his May 29 inauguration

The presentation of the budget suggests that Tinubu will maintain the January to December budget cycle initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ahead of the budget presentation, the President had three weeks ago, forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly, the 2024 – 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal (MTEF) Strategy Paper where the sum of N26.1tn was proposed as the total expenditure profile for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Senate through its committee on Finance after two weeks of interactive sessions with Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies on revenue and expenditure projections made for them, approved the MTEF.

It specifically, approved the N26.1tn proposed as 2024 budget and other parameters as proposed by Tinubu .