Tinubu’s Appointment Only Favours Wike, Plotted With Ganduje To Hand Him Rivers APC – Chieftain, Eze

Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has condemned the dissolution of Party executives in Rivers State.

In a statement on Saturday, Eze alleged that the development was part of a plot to embarrass former Rivers Governor, Chibuikem Rotimi Amaechi.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, plotted the scheme to hand over the state chapter of the Party to Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory.

Recall that the APC-National Working Committee, on Wednesday, announced the dissolution of the Party’s State Executive Committee and replaced it with a caretaker committee to run the Party for six months.

The caretaker committee which was scheduled for inauguration on Friday is headed by Tony Okocha, an ally of Nyesom Wike, the immediate past Governor of the State.

Eze however said the development was schemed to write off Amaechi and his team, notwithstanding the “wars the latter fought to prune and nurture the party to its sustainable status.”

READ ALSO: APC Dissolves Rivers Exco, Puts Wike’s Loyalists In Charge

The erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party reminded those he called the cabal to be wary of Wike, who he described as a political chameleon.

“I am happy to note that both Tinubu and Ganduje have suffered and tested the bitter pills of Wike in most of his attempts to decimate the party and to handover the party structure to him and his agents. It is nothing but sheer wickedness and unreasonableness, because it will definitely backfire.

“It is however unfortunate that all the appointments so far made by Tinubu and his government have only favored Wike, who fought Rivers APC to a standstill with the resource of the state at their beck and call,” he said.

The ally of former Transportation Minister, Amaechi called on Ganduje and Party members to note that their action could be prejudicial as the dissolution of the state exco is pending before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Information Nigeria reports that an ex parte motion was filed praying that parties maintain status quo – which means shelving the inauguration of the interim committee.

The dissolved executive committee, which has been grappling with internal crisis for years, is loyal to Wike’s political rival, Amaechi.

Amaechi, the leader of the State APC, fell out with the Party at the centre in June 2022, after losing the presidential primary to Tinubu.