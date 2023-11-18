“Tiny Liberia Has Shown Nigeria That They Are Giant Of Africa” – Murray-Bruce

Former Senator, representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray-Bruce, expressed gratitude to the government and people of Liberia on the successful conduct of the just concluded presidential election.

The ex lawmaker led this out in a post via his X handle on Saturday, said that the country has shown Nigeria that they are the giant of Africa with the peaceful conduct of the presidential poll.

Murray-Bruce added that, though the election was not perfect, but President George Weah conceded defeat as soon as the electoral body announced that former Vice President Joseph Boakai had won the rerun election.

He said: “Being the giant of Africa should not just be about size. The lion is not the biggest animal in the jungle. But it is king of the jungle because of its actions.

“Tiny Liberia has just shown that they are a giant in Africa. Their elections were not perfect. No election is. Not even in the US. But as soon as the umpire announced that Joseph Boakai had won the rerun, President George Weah pulled a Jonathan and conceded, saying it was “time to put national interest above personal interest”.

“My question to us in Nigeria is this. When will it be our ‘time to put national interest above personal interest.’

“Unless we can answer the question appropriately and patriotically, our claim to being the giant of Africa will be disputed by many.

“Congratulations to the people of Liberia on a successful election that was peaceful and unifying. Congratulations to President-elect Joseph Boakai. Silverbird also congratulated you and hopes to bring our decades of pioneering entertainment and innovation to your country.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Liberian President, George Weah had earlier conceded defeat to opposition leader, Boakai.

Results announced indicated that the opposition leader was leading the polls with nearly 51 per cent of the votes in Liberia.