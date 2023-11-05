Troops Uncover Illegal Weapon Factory In Jos, Arrest Two

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) of the Nigerian Army have uncovered an illegal weapon manufacturing factory in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, and arrested two suspects.

The discovery was as a result of an intelligence-led operation conducted by the troops, a Saturday statement noted.

The troops were said to have dismantled the factory, recovered automatic weapons and related equipment that were being produced and distributed to other states, fueling crisis in Plateau and southern Kaduna.

The recovered items include 6 AK-47 rifles, four sub-machine guns, 11 AK rifle bodies, a pistol and seven AK 47 bridge blocks, four AK 47 rifle magazines, 210 recoil springs for AK 47 rifles, seven rifle butts, eight rifle muzzles and nine piston assemblies.

Also recovered were one drilling machine set, and a hand filling machine.

“In addition to the seizure of the weapons and weapon fabricating equipment, two individuals directly involved in the weapon proliferation and marketing process, Micheal Dung 33 years and Yusuf Pam 43 years were both apprehended.

“The leadership of OPSH working in close coordination with law enforcement agencies, will continue to ensure those responsible for perpetuating criminal activities and their collaborators face the full wrath of the law.

“This arrest sends a clear message that illegal arms production and trafficking will not be tolerated and anybody involved will be held accountable for their actions.

“The successful operation further demonstrates the unwavering commitment of OPSH to rid the joint operations area of illegal arms and dismantle criminal networks involved in illegal weapon manufacturing and distribution in line with the mandate given to troops during the launch of Operations Hakorin Damisa by the chief of army staff, Lt Gen TA Lagbaja,” the statement read.

The OPSH said the recovery of such a significant number of firearms will disrupt the activities of criminal elements and contribute to the overall security and stability of Plateau state.

“OPSH remains resolute in its commitment to protect the lives and property of all law-abiding citizens. Efforts will continue to be intensified to identify and neutralize illegal weapons manufacturing facilities and dismantle criminal networks involved in arms proliferation.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the appropriate authorities. Together, we can create a safer and more secure Nigeria for all,” the statement added.