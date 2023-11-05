Two Arrested As Police Foil Trafficking Of 60 Youths In Jigawa

No fewer than 60 people have been rescued from suspected human traffickers in Jigawa State.

The Jigawa State Police apprehended two suspects in connection with the alleged human trafficking.

This development was released to the press in statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam.

The police spokesman identified the arrested suspects as Omotosho Daniel, 40, from Ife South Local Government Area in Osun State and Tanimu Usman from Kwadage village in Roni Local Government Area in Jigawa State.

According to the statement, “On 02/11/2023, at about 12:30hrs, information was received at Babura Police Station from Marken Biki District Head, reporting that miscreants had invaded Garin Baki village in Babura Local Government Area, recruiting approximately 60 people with the intention of transporting them to Osun State for unskilled labor.”

DSP Shiisu explained that upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer led a team of police officers and promptly proceeded to the village, resulting in the arrest of the suspects.

During the course of the investigation, the suspects confessed to recruiting people to work in Osun State for farm harvesting without obtaining the necessary authorization from relevant authorities.

The police spokesperson confirmed that the case is currently under investigation.