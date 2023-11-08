Two Brothers Arraigned For Stealing Three Chickens Worth N45,000 In Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned two brothers, Abraham Adeola (18) and Segun Adeola (25), before an Ekiti State Magistrates’ Court, Ado Ekiti District, for allegedly stealing chickens worth N45,000.

The police prosecutor, Celeb Leramo, told the court on Tuesday that the defendant committed the alleged offence in the Oke Bola area of Ado Ekiti on November 4.

The prosecutor said: “On the same date and place in the magisterial district, the defendants did steal the three boilers belonging to one Akogun Yemisi.

“The offence committed is punishable under Section 421, 302 Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2021.”

Meanwhile, the counsel to the defendants, Barr Gnenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant his clients bail.

The Magistrate, Saka Afunso, granted bail of N20,000 to each with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to 10th of this month.