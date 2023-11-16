Two Die As Fire Razes Over 1,000 Houses At Borno IDP Camp – (Photos)

No fewer than two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have died and more than 1,000 houses burned down in a fire incident that swept through the Muna Alamdari IDP camp in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

It was gathered that the accident began at about 6am and lasted for over an hour before it was brought under control by fire service personnel.

According to the Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Barkindo Muhammad, said on Wednesday that the IDPs, Civilian Joint Task Force, security agencies and some good Samaritans also assisted in putting out the fire.

Muhammad added that the agency had commenced an assessment of the damages while making efforts to provide immediate humanitarian support to the victims.

“We are immediately providing 500 bags of rice, blankets, as well as other non-food items to mitigate their suffering,” the official said.