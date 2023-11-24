Unknown Gunmen Kill Imo PDP Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward chairman for Ife/Akpodim/Chokoneze Ward in Imo State, Ezinihitte Mbaise council area, Smith Chiedoziem Anyanwu, has been killed by some yet to be identified gunmen.

It was gathered that the party’s director of New Media, Lancelot Obiaku, confirmed the incident to journalists in Owerri, the state capital, on Friday.

Obiaku said: “It is true that the incident happened.”

He, however, did not speak on the circumstances surrounding the death of the PDP ward chairman.

According to Vanguard, eyewitnesses said: “He was killed in the presence of his wife. The assailants were two in number, and rode on a motorbike.

“On arrival, they met his wife and asked her for her husband. As soon as they sighted, and identified him, they fired several shots at him and left only when they confirmed he had taken his last breath.

“The Ward Chairman’s murder has shaken both the PDP family and his community to their very foundation.

“Coming on the heels of the technical knockout the Party suffered in the November 11, 2023 Governorship election in the State, his murder couldn’t have been more depressing.