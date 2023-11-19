Verydarkman Responds To Tonto Dikeh’s Call For A Befitting Burial For Mohbad

Verydarkman, a well-known activist, has attacked Tonto Dikeh and other supporters who want the Nigerian police to release the late singer Mohbad’s body so it can be given a befitting funeral.

Recall that the veteran Nollywood actress and politician had beseeched the Nigerian Police Force to release Mohbad’s body so that he could be buried in a manner worthy of his respect.

Bella Shmurda, a close friend of Mohbad, had also urged the police to free the body so that it could be buried.

Verydarkman has tackled them in a video as he commands them to shut their mouths.

READ MORE: Neo and Pere Reveals Plan To Join Big Brother Naija ‘Married Men’s Club’

He said that Mohbad’s body cannot be released for burial until they have completed their thorough interrogation.

According to the activist, the release of Naira Marley and Sam Larry, the two former suspects, made it necessary for them call for the burial of the late singer.