“We Have No Money To Pay Peseiro If We Sack Him” – NFF

A member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee, Nse Essien, has revealed that there is no money to pay off the Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro if they relieve him of his job now.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Portuguese has been under pressure after his side played out consecutive draws against Lesotho on Thursday and Zimbabwe in their Group C, World Cup qualifiers a few days later.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Essien said that he wasn’t oblivious to the calls for Peseiro’s sack but the NFF was incapacitated by monetary constraints.

He said: “If we had the money (to pay for compensation), we will be willing to relieve him of his job. We’re not happy.”

“Everybody is asking for the sack of the head coach. It’s unfortunate that from a possible six points, we only have two points. We’re in a very precarious situation.”

Meanwhile, South Africa who leads Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with three points will be expected to widen the gap on Tuesday when they visit Rwanda, while Lesotho host Benin in South Africa.