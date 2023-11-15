“We’ve Arrested Ajaero’s Attackers” – NSA Begs Labour To Call Off Strike

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has revealed that those responsible for the attack on the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, in Imo State, have been arrested, and investigations have commenced.

Recall that Ajaero was physically harassed and detained for hours during a protest in Owerri, on November 1, 2023.

However, the Labour gave government an ultimatum to meet some demands, including arresting those behind the attack and threatening to begin a nationwide strike if the demands were not met.

In a statement signed by the Head of Strategic Communications in the Office of the NSA, Zakari U Mijinyawa, on Wednesday, Ribadu apologised to the union over the attack and urged the movement to suspend the ongoing strike.

READ MORE: NLC President Joe Ajaero Arrested In Imo

Ribadu said that the federal government regrets the incident in Imo and condemns it, noting that it was against the rule of law and the principles of freedom of association and expression subscribed to by President Bola Tinubu and his administration.

The statement read: “The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) is concerned by the declaration of a nationwide strike by the leadership of the Organised Labour led by the NLC and TUC.

“The NSA is particularly worried about the implications of the strike action on the livelihood of ordinary Nigerians and its potential impact on economic security and other strategic national interests.

“As attested by the NLC leadership, the NSA immediately intervened on learning about the travails of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joseph Ajero, who was assaulted in Owerri, Imo State.

“The NSA regrets the incident and condemns it in its entirety as it was against the rule of law and the principles of freedom of association and expression subscribed to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration.

“The Federal Government will never condone such an act.

“As a fallout of the incident, relevant authorities were directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault and bring to book the culprits. Available update indicates that some arrests have already been made in this regard. The outcome of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is concluded.