We’ve Not Received Mohbad’s Autopsy – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that it is yet to receive the official autopsy report of late singer Mohbad.

The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this on Tuesday, while giving an update on the autopsy, already two months after the body was dug.

Recall that the former signee of Marlian Records owned by popular singer Naira Marley, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in controversial circumstances.

Following his untimely demise, the state government directed a coroner to look into the singer’s death, who was 27 years old.

The police emphasised that, in spite of circulating rumours, they are committed to depending only on accurate information.

Hundeyin said: “The autopsy report has not been given to us. Some people have been carrying rumours that it’s ready. It’s one thing for it to be ready; it’s another thing for it to be given to us officially—that we would receive and sign a copy that we have received it. So, we don’t work with rumours; we work with facts.”

Only the singer’s family attorney may ask the pathologists to divulge the autopsy results, according to Hundeyin. If not, when it’s ready, the police will receive it on their own.

This comes after the late musician Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, issued a warning to anyone who could try to take his son’s remains for burial without his consent.