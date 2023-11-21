“What A Good Vibrator Can Do To A Woman, No Man Can Do” – BBNaija’s Doyin (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija reality show housemate, Doyin David has disclosed that no man can satisfy a woman like popular sex toy, identified as vibrators.

The reality star revealed this at the weekend in her latest interview on the Honest Bunch podcast.

She explained that the consistent speed produced by a vibrator surpasses what a man can give out during intimate moments.

Doyin said: “Me, I know one thing, what a sex toy can do, what a good vibrator can do, I don’t know one man that can do that job and that is the fact.

“You see that rhythm, that vibrator consistency; no man can wiggle his tongue consistently like that till you c*m.”

See video here: