“When MohBad Was Eight, His Mother Got Pregnant For Another Man” – Late Singer’s Aunt Alleges (Video)

A woman believed to be an aunt to the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has accused his mother, Mrs Olumiyi, of abandoning him when he was eight years old.

The late singer’s aunt in a viral video, on Wednesday, revealed that Mohbad’s mother was promiscuous which made her get pregnant for another man, at the expense of nurturing her children.

The woman further stated that Olumiyi and her daughter-in-law are getting along because of their “wayward lifestyle”.

She said: “She left all the children. She left them. I heard yesterday. I got so much information yesterday. When those children were two years, three years [and she left them].

READ MORE: “I Have Every Proof” – Mohbad’s Wife Clears Air On Father-In-Law’s Accusations, Shares Reason Behind Beef

“Mohbad was eight years old when this stupid, useless woman called Iya Mohbad left and went to go and got pregnant for another man.

“That’s why she and Wunmi are friends because they are both promiscuous. Mohbad sang about it. He said the two of them are close because they engaged in promiscuity.

“Both of you [Mohbad’s mother and wife] can’t say “no”… it is always “yes” from you. Even if a goat or sheep comes, it goes with you.”