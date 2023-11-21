Which Football Clubs Do Famous Boxers Cheer For?

Boxing and football are two of the most popular sports in the world, and many famous boxers are also passionate about football. Some boxers even have their favorite clubs that they support. This article will take a look at some of the most famous boxers and the football clubs they cheer for.

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is one of the most famous boxers in the world, and he is also a passionate Manchester United fan. Fury has been seen wearing United kits and attending matches on numerous occasions. He has even spoken about his love for the club in interviews, saying that he has been a fan since he was a child.

By the way, Tyson Fury will have his next fight against Oleksandr Usyk in early 2024. If you want to increase interest in the fight and make a bet, you can do it with the Betpawa App.

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua is another British boxer who is a fan of a Premier League club. Joshua is a supporter of Watford FC, and he has been seen attending matches and wearing the club’s kit. He has also spoken about his love for the club in interviews, saying that he grew up supporting them and that he is proud to be a fan.

Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez is a Mexican boxer who is a fan of Chivas de Guadalajara. Alvarez has been seen wearing Chivas jerseys and attending matches on numerous occasions. He has even spoken about his love for the team in interviews, saying that he grew up supporting them and that he is proud to be a fan.

Vasyl Lomachenko

Vasyl Lomachenko is a Ukrainian boxer who is a fan of Dynamo Kyiv. Lomachenko has been seen wearing Dynamo Kyiv jerseys and attending matches on numerous occasions. He has even spoken about his love for the team in interviews, saying that he grew up supporting them and that he is proud to be a fan.

Other examples

In addition to the boxers listed above, there are many other famous boxers who are also fans of football. For example, Wladimir Klitschko is a supporter of Hamburger SV, and Vitali Klitschko is a supporter of Dynamo Kyiv. Manny Pacquiao is a supporter of FC Barcelona, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a supporter of Manchester United.

Football is a global sport, and boxers from all over the world are fans of the game. This shows that football is more than just a sport; it is a cultural phenomenon that unites people from all walks of life.

Here are some other examples of famous boxers and the football clubs they cheer for:

Andy Ruiz Jr. – Club Deportivo Guadalajara

Ricky Hatton – Manchester City

Anthony Yarde – Arsenal

George Groves – Chelsea

Callum Smith – Liverpool

David Haye – West Ham United

Joe Calzaghe – Cardiff City

Lennox Lewis – West Ham United

Frank Bruno – Fulham

Mike Tyson – Manchester United

There are a few reasons why boxers might love football. First, both sports require a lot of athleticism, strength, and endurance. Second, both sports are very competitive, and boxers and footballers alike enjoy the challenge of competing at the highest level. Third, both sports are very popular, and boxers and footballers alike enjoy the support of their fans.

Conclusion

Boxers and footballers are some of the most famous athletes in the world, and many of them are also passionate about football. Some boxers even have their favorite clubs that they support. This article has taken a look at some of the most famous boxers and the football clubs they cheer for.