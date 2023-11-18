Why Bolanle Ninalowo Declined To Kiss Me On Set – Bakare Zainab Painfully Shares

Zainab Bakare, a Nollywood actress, has expressed her disappointment on social media, explaining why Ninalowo Bolanle declined to kiss her while they were on a movie set.

She discussed the memorable and traumatic moment from her acting career in an interview on the TALKTOB Show, hosted by Biola Adebayo.

Zainab made an open admission when Biola questioned her about an incident she would never forget during the interview.

While working with Ninalowo on set, Zainab Bakare remembered the incident where Ninalowo told the director that he only kisses A-list actresses, so he couldn’t kiss her.

Zainab was deeply hurt and affected by the discrimination she experienced after hearing this statement.

Zainab Bakare revealed that she has moved on from the painful experience. Even though the experience was clearly painful, she has the inner fortitude and resiliency to overcome this kind of prejudice.