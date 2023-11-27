Why I Can Never Marry An Actor – Actress Ruth Eze Reveals

Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze has candidly shared the reason she is hesitant to marry a fellow male actor in the industry.

In a recent interview with PUNCH, Ruth said she would be willing to wed a filmmaker but she would not consider getting married to a fellow actor.

She explained why she felt it was disrespectful for actresses, married or not, to frequently bring food to actors on set.

She emphasized that if the public were aware of the behind-the-scenes lifestyle of some Nollywood actors during movie shoots, they might reconsider not associating with them.

She said,

“I can never marry a colleague. I can marry a filmmaker, but not an actor. If you see the things they do on set while filming, even the married ones, you wouldn’t want to have anything to do with them. Other girls come to look for them, and some even bring food.

“Imagine filming in Enugu and your family is in Asaba; you would see girls bringing food to them on set. Imagine being in love with such an actor and witnessing that. The only colleague I would have loved to get married to is already married,” she stated.

Speaking on privacy in a relationship or marriage, Ruth Eze emphasized the important of maintaining a lowkey lifestyle, aware from social media.

“A lot of people don’t like to see others, especially in Nollywood in the eastern part of the country. We don’t like one another. I cannot expose my relationship, or who I am in love with.

“There is no actor in Nollywood, especially in Asaba (Delta State), that one would buy food for on set and they would eat. Everybody is scared, because of how dangerous that side is. When one goes for any production, one is usually scared. So, in order to be careful, one has to buy one’s food,” she added.