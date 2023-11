Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus says she’s currently not in any relationship.

In a now-deleted post shared via her Instagram story, the 41-year-old thespian stated that she doesn’t flaunt her partner and wealth online because she doesn’t have them.

She said, “Two things I don’t post on social media.

“My boyfriend and money.

“Not that I don’t want to show, but I don’t have them,” the scriptwriter wrote.