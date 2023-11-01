Why I Mocked AY When His House Got Burnt – Seun Kuti (Video)

Nigerian afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has revealed why he mocked comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, over the fire outbreak that razed his multimillion-naira mansion in Lagos.

He said he mocked the comic star over his ordeal because he cracked jokes with his altercation with police and prison ordeal, and even portrayed his daughter as a “dog.”

Justifying his action, Kuti lambasted AY, describing him as “unfunny”, “dry goat with smelly mouth.”

He claimed that everyone in the entertainment industry knows that AY had mouth odour.

Speaking during a recent Instagram live session with fans, Kuti said, “They say I dey laugh Ayo Makun [AY] say him house burn. You know follow me often because people wey dey follow me often go tell say the day gangan wey the house burn, I went live.

“As the house dey burn, as dem dey try quench the fire, I was on live. Except you sef when he [AY] dey portray my daughter as dog for his yeye skit video; dey take my trials and tribulations take make joke. He used my trials and tribulations to make joke. Not only that. He called my daughter a dog basically in his useless skit.

“That unfunny modaf**ker. That dry goat with smelly mouth. His mouth dey smell. Ask anybody in the industry except they want to lie to you. My own daughter he portray as dog. That one wey dem beat his wife for house. No woman for his life go ever respect him because I’m sure his children have seen him beating his wife.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: