‘Why I’ve Never Smoked, Tasted Alcohol’ – Akpabio

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria’s Senate President has disclosed why he has never smoked cigarettes or taken alcohol.

According to him, his parental guidance prevented him from smoking and drinking.

He revealed this at the grand finale of the National Quiz Competition organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies for secondary school students in Enugu.

The Senate President also said the side effects of such substances prevented him from smoking and drinking.

“You should strive to become visionary leaders in future by abstaining from things that would truncate your dreams and goals. In my own case, I have never smoked cigarettes or taken alcohol before. This is because, growing up, I listened to parental guidance.

“As a kid, I usually saw a man who would stagger on the road and fall into the gutters. I asked my mum, who told me it was because he was drunk. Some people would drink alcohol and drive home, while others would drink and drive to paradise.”