World Cup Qualifier: “Nigeria’s Draw Against Lesotho Was A National Embarrassment” – Oliseh

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has described Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Lesotho in Thursday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo a national embarrassment.

Recall that the Super Eagles got their FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier on a disappointing note following a home draw.

Reacting to the draw, Oliseh who starred for Nigeria at two World Cup tournaments before his exit from international football in 2002, believed that players from the Nigeria Professional Football League would have beaten the Lesotho team.

He said: “Will this nightmare ever end? Woke up to this shocker this morning.

“Our home base players should beat Lesotho. They even scored us first! The painful part is, no consequences for these national embarrassments.”

The Eagles will have the chance to bounce back when they take on Zimbabwe in their second match on Sunday in Kigali, Rwanda.