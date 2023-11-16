World Cup Qualifier: “Uzoho Is Super Eagles Best Goalkeeper” – Peseiro Insists

The head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has addressed the goalkeeping situation in the team ahead of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that there have been several calls for Francis Uzoho to be dropped amid a series of errors in recent matches.

Two of his recent errors occurred during the Eagles’ October friendlies against Mozambique and Saudi Arabia.

During the Saudi Arabian match, Uzoho palmed a ball delivery that was in the air into his net.

And when a square ball found its way into the Nigerian box during the game against Mozambique, he failed to stop it from going into the net.

However, ahead of the Eagles’ 2026 World Cup qualifying game against Lesotho at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo later today, November 16, critics of the 25-year-old goalkeeper have continued to agitate against the Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper.

On Wednesday, November 15, Peseiro defended his goalie and said he would only start the best players on the team.

He said: “Uzoho is our goalkeeper, Okoye, Ojo, Amas and Adeleye are our goalkeepers.

“I am not stupid, I want to play the best players, but it is my confidence.”

Uzoho made his international debut for the Super Eagles in 2017. In 32 games in Nigerian colours, he has conceded 33 goals and kept 12 clean sheets.