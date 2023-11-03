Yacht Idea Was Made To Distort Public Peace, Incite Nigerians – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party says the controversial presidential yacht was brought to limelight to incite Nigerians.

The legal practitioner also commended the House of Representatives for removing the controversial N5 billion presidential yacht from the 2023 supplementary budget.

Recall that the Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Abubakar Bichi had told journalists that the controversial presidential yacht was removed by the Committee.

He stated that the N5 billion was moved to the Student Loans, increasing the allocation for student loans to 10 billion as against 5.5 billion.

“Actually, as far as we are concerned, we don’t have that anymore. We have increased the student loan. Initially, the student loan was N5bn in the budget but we have increased it to N10bn so that our students can access that facility in order for them to go to school. We don’t have the Yacht anymore in the budget,” he had said.

Reacting to the development via X, he wrote, “God bless Nigeria’s House of Representatives for listening to the public outcry of Nigerians and scrapping the scam called “budget for yacht for Mr President.

“The idea behind buying the yacht must have been made to incite Nigerians and disturb public peace.

“Let the poor breathe; don’t suffocate them please.”

He further jested saying: “But lets face it, given the size of the council chamber, being too small to contain the size of the largest cabinet in the world; we need a yacht for effective federal executive council meeting. I Dey laugh ohhhhhh.”