Yahaya Bello ‘A Poor Advertisement For Young People’ – Bishop Kukah

The co-convener of the National Peace Committee, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has criticised Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello over the violence under his administration.

Kukah, while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, said that Bello, who is the youngest governor in the country, has failed to live up to expectations.

He said: “I feel very sad because Kogi has been on the front burner, and Yahaya Bello, the governor, prided himself with being the youngest governor and being a representation of what the youths of this country can do if they are given the opportunity.”

READ MORE: Kogi Guber: Gov. Yahaya Bello Violently Denied Dino Melaye From Using Lokoja Stadium For Campaign Finale – PDP

“Sadly, I think he’s been a very poor advertisement for what young people can do.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Bello, 48, became governor in 2015 after the death of Abubakar Audu, who originally won the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. Audu died before he was sworn into office.