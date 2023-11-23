Yahaya Bello Freezes Kogi Govt Accounts

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Thursday ordered the immediate freezing of all State and Local Government Accounts.

A statement signed in Lokoja by the Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Asiru Idris said, “No imprest or any form of payment should be made to anyone from Government Account henceforth.”

“All Standing Orders and Investment Instructions are hereby Cancelled forthwith.

“All Kogi State and Local Government Accounts are hereby frozen with effect from today, Thursday 23rd November 2023,” the statement added