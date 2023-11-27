Yahaya Bello Govt Queries Monarch For Supporting Candidates During Election

Barely few weeks after the just concluded off-cycle election, the Kogi State Government has issued a query to a first-class traditional ruler, identified as Abdulrazaq Kotofor, the Ohimege Igu, Konto-Nkarfe, for allegedly being partisan during the governorship post.

The query, made available to the press on Sunday, with reference No: MLGCA/CHI/S/P/359/1/36 and dated November 22, 2023, was signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Salami Deedat,

Salami said: “It has come to the notice of the state government that you deliberately engaged yourself in partisan role in the just conducted gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

“This is viewed very seriously, especially since your action, role and participation in partisan politics endangered the security of your domain to the extent that a crisis erupted under your watch that led to the death of an innocent young lady in addition to several others that were wounded.

“This blatant action of yours is a sad contradiction to your expected role as a revered royal father. It is more worrisome that you acted unbothered when the much-coveted peace and security of the state were being threatened by your action.

“In view of the above, you are hereby requested to forward a written explanation within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you.

“Oral explanations may also be required from you when the state government sets up a panel to examine your case.”

Recall that few days ago, governor, Yahaya Bello, ordered immediate freezing of all accounts of the state and local governments with immediate effect.

The disclosure was contained in a statement by Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Asiru Idris, who affirmed that no form of payment should be made to anyone from the government’s account henceforth.