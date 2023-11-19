Yobe: Boko Haram Attacks Gov. Buni’s Convoy, Injure Security Personnel

No less than seven security personnel attached to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, were injured in an ambush by suspected Boko Haram fighters while returning to the State from Borno.

According to the counter insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, the terrorists fired at the security operatives in the convoy of the Governor on Saturday along the Jakana-Mainok expressway.

Information Nigeria reports that Buni was in Maiduguri, Borno’s capital, where he joined other dignitaries to attend the 24th combined convocation ceremony of the University of Maiduguri.

Zagazola Makama said the Governor left for Abuja after the event through the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base in Maiduguri while the convoy returned to Damaturu, Yobe state capital, and was ambushed by the Boko Haram fighters.

The publication quoted military sources as saying the governor’s security details with Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP), a gun truck and another vehicle conveying the police operatives and those of the Department of State Services (DSS) was shot at by the insurgents.

The sources said the security details responded with “heavy fire,” forcing the terrorists to retreat.

“However, two soldiers, a driver and four policemen were wounded. Terrorists casualties were unconfirmed,” Zagazola Makama said.

Zagazola Makama said the security operatives returned safely to Yobe while the wounded personnel have taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, a source according to Vanguard said: “Unfortunately, one Police officer paid the supreme price.”

The Director General of Media and Press affairs to Governor Buni, Comrade Mohammed Mamman, confirmed the incident but insisted that only three security personnel were wounded, even as he said, the convoy successfully reached their destination, as the wounded ones are responding to treatment.