‘You Can’t Punish Voters For Errors Made By INEC’ — Falana Slams Kano Tribunal For Nullifying Gov. Yusuf’s Election

Femi Falana, popular human rights lawyer, on Friday, faulted the verdict by the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal nullifying the victory of Governor Abba Yusuf.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria who spoke on Channels Television insisted that omitting 165,000 votes on the basis of not being stamped was improper.

According to him, the judges should not have punished the voters for errors committed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“You cannot punish voters for the errors of INEC. That was what recently happened in Kano, where 165,000 votes were said to have not been marked by INEC officials.

“We are asking our judges to embrace justice—substantial justice—in a way that you cannot punish voters for the errors of INEC. You cannot challenge the validity of the ballot papers.

“So, I think these are the areas where our judges will have to go back to the drawing table.”