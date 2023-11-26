“You’ll Be Killed If You Come To Cameroon” – Ambazonian Fighters Warn Okocha, Amokachi

A separatist group, identified as Restoration Fighters of the Ambazonia Interim Government, has warned popular Nigeria’s football stars, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, invited by the President of Cameroonian Football Association, Samuel Eto’o for a ceremonial tournament holding in Victoria City, on Thursday 30 November 2023.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the group threatened to kill the former Super Eagles stars if they honour the invitation.

Daily Post noted that the warning was issued in a voice message sent by one Comrade Chris Anon, claiming to be the leader of the Ambazonia group, based in the USA.

It was gathered that Eto’o invited international football stars including those in Nigeria to the tournament to promote relationships and football development in the county.

Anon described the tournament as a mockery of the Ambazonian people.

The separatist group has ordered a total lockdown on Victoria City and entire Fago County on the day.

The group warned residents to stay indoors, stressing that violation of the order would be met with death.

Parts of the voice message stated: “The Restoration Fighters of Ambazonia Control Victoria and entire county and are committed to ensuring the lockdown. Our determination to safeguarding the integrity of Ambazonia independence struggle will not be deterred. We show no mercy for any persons who attempt to disregard the lockdown.

“It is essential to emphasise the severity of the situation and to caution against actions that could be misconstrued as aligning with any forms of propaganda.

“The football match proposed by Samuel Eto’o is very controversial; it is a misguided and insensitive initiative.

“That decision to involve international players from Nigeria is deeply troubling.

“The timing and location of the tournament give rise to suspicions.

“We seriously and strongly caution Jay Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi and others who are promoting and preparing to participate in the tournament to reconsider their involvement as their participation may unintentionally result in bloodshed.

“We cannot help but question Samuel Eto’o’s decision to organize this tournament in Victoria, an Ambazonia territory that has been marred by war for over seven years, for which 30,000 Ambazonians have been killed.

“It raises legitimate concerns about potential exploitation of the situation for purposes that are not in the best interests of Victoria and Ambazonia in general,” they warned.