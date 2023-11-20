“You’ll Be Last Governor From That Party” – PDP Blasts Soludo For Saying Anambra Belongs To APGA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, over his claim that Anambra state belongs to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

It was gathered that the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Uloka Chibuike, in a press release issued on Sunday, disclosed that APGA’s popularity has been reduced by poor governance.

Chibuike described Soludo’s statement that Anambra belongs to APGA as a sad tale of people ignoring reality and low performance in the state.

Chibuike also challenged the governor to evaluate himself based on his campaign promises and not the achievements of previous APGA governors.

He said: “Soludo needs to confront the harsh reality that his leadership has diminished APGA’s popularity, becoming a burden on ndị Anambra, who eagerly awaits 2025 to usher the party out of Agu-Awka.

“The governor and APGA’s assertion that Anambra exclusively belongs to APGA reflects a sad tale of people ignoring reality, relying on sycophantic feedback rather than the majority’s sentiments.

“The last general election highlighted APGA’s decline in Anambra State. Unfortunately, they ignore this truth, which has only made them the subject of ridicule and hallucinations.

“It is widely acknowledged that Soludo would be the last governor from APGA, as the majority of Anambra people and electorates resonate with this truth and are awaiting 2025 when the next gubernatorial elections would take place.

“Soludo’s lackluster performance continued disparaging of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, whose name has sustained the party, misappropriation of funds, undemocratic tendencies, and failure to deliver on promises have destroyed the support and emotional attachment that ndị Anambra had for APGA.

“It is unfortunate that the former Central Bank governor has become so unpopular and lacks confidence in seeking a second term solely based on his own name and accomplishments. The truth is that Soludo will be the last governor from APGA, and this is not up for negotiation.

“The people of Anambra State want to feel the positive impact of effective governance. They desire improved infrastructure, job opportunities, the possibilities of local government and council elections, security, and other benefits that come with democracy. Soludo and APGA have not only failed to deliver these, but they are also leading the state toward destruction.

“Despite having a massive budget of over N400 billion with little to no funding deficits, Soludo and APGA cannot point to a single completed infrastructure project in the state in the past 20 months.