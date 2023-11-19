‘Your Music Impacts Nigerians, Demands Better Governance’ – Peter Obi Celebrates P-Square On Their Birthday

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party has felicitated with award-winning Nigerian singers Paul and Peter Okoye on their birthday.

According to the former Anambra State Governor, the duo singers have made tangible impacts in Nigeria and even beyond via their songs.

He also hailed the singers for joining other Nigerian youths in demanding New Nigeria during the February and March general elections.

“My Dear @rudeboypsquare and @PeterPsquare of the Psquare Fame, I join millions of your fans in Nigeria and globally to rejoice with you as you celebrate your birthday today.

READ ALSO: Anambra Guber: “We Defeated Peter Obi’s Candidates Twice, Will Win Again In 2025” – APGA Boasts

“You have, for all these years, continued to showcase your talents to entertain, educate, and impact our nation and beyond through your music.

“You have sincerely joined your voices to that of millions of other Nigerian youths, in demand for better governance and a more productive nation,” Obi wrote via X on Saturday.

Recall that Peter and his brother, Paul, were staunch supporters of Peter Obi and the Labour Party during the presidential election.

Obi, and the artists hail from Anambra State.