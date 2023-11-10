You’re Hopelessly Misguided, Deluded — Fani-Kayode Fires Datti-Ahmed Over Comment On Tinubu

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has slammed the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, over his comment on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that in a recent interview on Arise Television, Baba-Ahmed stated that even though he acknowledges Tinubu as President, he would not stop addressing him as a drug dealer.

“Showing Tinubu respect does not mean I will not call him a drug dealer. Remove the guns from the hands of Nigerians & redirect them against the enemies of Nigeria. Nigerians must reclaim the country,” Baba Ahmed had said.

Reacting via X on Thursday in a lengthy post, Fani-Kayode stated that he was not surprised by the comment made by Baba-Ahmed because he is “an embittered creature and sorry soul.”

The former minister stated that five months after the 2023 presidential election, Baba-Ahmed, alongside his principal, Peter Obi, and their supporters, have not been able to get over their loss at the polls.

He, however, asked Obi, Baba-Ahmed and the Obidient movement to prepare for the 2027 presidential election instead of crying on national television.

His words: “I am not surprised by this nonsensical gibberish, toxic drivel & puerile tomfoolery, given the fact that it is coming from an embittered creature & sorry soul who was the Vice Presidential candidate of the Obidient movement.

“Five months down the line, he & his camp have not been able to get over their devastating trouncing at the polls & are still smarting from the pain. They did not even manage to come 2nd in the election but instead came 3rd.

“Why won’t they scream & holler like a fishmonger’s wife that’s on heat, given the fact that their pants were removed before the world & they were badly humiliated in the election?

“If anyone expected anything else from them, they still don’t know who they are & what they represent. If there is one group of Nigerians that needs to be dropped into the hottest spot in Gaza & left there forever, it is the Obidients.

“Like Hamas, they are fanatical, murderous, genocidal, uncouth, unlettered, mendacious, perfidious, intransigent, rude, stubborn, violent, bellicose, deceitful, malevolent, malicious, spiteful, pitiful, ignorant, ill-bred, accursed, venomous & filled with hate.

“They are not only a cancerous blight on the Nigerian political landscape, but they are also hopelessly misguided in their primitive zealotry & their cryptic delusions.

“If there is any group of Nigerians that I have contempt for, it is them. They are like an army of locusts who follow their leader blindly, devouring & destroying everything in their path.

“If their leader says they should line up & lick his itching, unkept posterior, they will do so gladly, ask no questions, spread open his wide buttocks, dip their Obidient tongues deep into it, lap up the faecal waste & enjoy the filthy taste & dirty ride.

“Stop, think, visualise it & tell me if I am wrong. To them, PITOBI is an addictive drug which sends them to Elysium & which must be consumed every day. Worse of all is the fact that some of them still believe the specious lie that their candidate won the presidential election. They also believe that both the Election Tribunal & the Supreme Court were compromised when they affirmed Tinubu’s victory.

“To them, everyone is a liar, a cheat, a fraud, a mafia don, a drug baron, a drug addict, a thief, a bribe giver, a bribe taker & an election rigger & they say this because that is what they are. When they say these things about others, they are actually looking in the mirror.

“Worse still, some of their leaders are not even Nigerian, including the idiot that I quoted above who not only insulted the President & C in C of the Nigerian Armed Forces on Arise with his unsubstantiated allegations & vile aspersions but also sought to incite his gullible party members to indulge in subversion, violence, insurrection & treason.

“If not, what else did he mean by removing guns from Nigerians & ‘redirecting them against the enemies of Nigeria?’ If he has the guts & is the son of his father, let him name those enemies. Yet he will not do so because he is a chicken-hearted & spineless coward who does not have the courage of his convictions.

“Worse still, his primordial insolence & arrogance reflect the character traits of most Obidients. I will not say any more about him for now lest he bursts into tears on national television as he did before.”