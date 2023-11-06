‘You’re Travelling A Dangerous Path’ – Asari Dokubo Subtly Warns Tinubu Over One-Sided Appointments, Laments Abandonment

Asari Dokubo, former Niger Delta militant leader, has faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for not carrying him along in his government.

As seen in a video on social media, Dokubo lamented that he and his followers have been abandoned after giving their support to the cause of Tinubu’s emergence as President.

The militant also accused Tinubu of making one-sided appointments, just like former President Muhammadu Buhari, who, according to Asari, had core supporters, which Tinubu does not have.

His words: “President Bola Tinubu is traveling on a very dangerous path. And if he doesn’t change, even we, who are his hardcore supporters, will not be able to stand with him.

“It’s up to you if you feel comfortable now. They tell you that you can do whatever you like. You can do worse than what Buhari did.

“Buhari did one-sided appointments, and you feel you can do your own one-sided appointments. You are not Buhari; know that.

“Buhari had a core followership, you do not have that sort of core followership. If there are core followers, we are your core followers.

“Those people who are now around, making decisions, making appointments, they were afraid to stand by you. If they were not afraid, they wouldn’t have contested for the House of Reps and so on.

“They actually believed you would not win the election. They were saying that a bird in hand is worth more than thousands in the bush.

“But we staked everything and stood by you. Today you brought them so that they laugh at us. They were afraid to offend people, but today they’re the masters.”

Asari was one of the ardent supporters of Tinubu during the presidential election.

The former militant at a time, organised a pro-Tinubu protest in Port Harcourt and issued threats to some ethnic groups in the country who he felt were not in support of Tinubu’s presidency.

Asari Dokubo was later seen at the Presidential Villa, where he was said to have visited President Tinubu after his presidential victory.