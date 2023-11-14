“You’ve Revoked All Your Promises, Caused Us So Much Pain” – Fish Seller Knocks Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu (Video)

A yet to be identified fish seller at Oyingbo market, Lagos state, has lamented the harsh economy she is facing since Bola Ahmed Tinubu became Nigeria President.

It was gathered that the old woman was spotted in viral video online, complaining about the high cost of fish, and the inability to send her children to school.

The woman accused President Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of causing Nigerians and Lagosians pain, adding that things would have been better if the Igbos who contested during the election had won.

Speaking in Yoruba, she said: “Government please help us. You said we should vote for you, now we have voted for you, you are now suffering us.

“Fish that we buy at N30,000 before, is now N70,000. Kote fish that was N15,000 is now N40,000. Please have mercy on us.

“We are hungry. Please don’t let us go through this pain. We can’t go out again nor even eat.

“This is the fish we sell to train our children. We can’t send our kids to school anymore. We can’t eat again.

“This period is causing everyone pain. Don’t cause us pain. We can’t go out anymore. We don’t have money to sell goods nor eat. Have mercy on us Tinubu. Lagos state government, Sanwo-Olu have mercy on us.

“We have voted for you. You shouldn’t be doing this to us this way. All the promises you made, you have revoked.

“You have cause us so much pain. You have not made us happy.

Fish that we sell to save money and also send our kids to school, you have made us to stop selling them. Look upon us with the eyes of mercy. Have mercy on us. You are causing us pain.

“Why didn’t you allow Igbo to enter office. If Igbo entered office, things will not be like this. You people said you will do something. You have not done anything. You are causing us pain.”