Yul Edochie Denies Marrying Judy Austin In Divorce Case With Ex-Wife In Court

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has reportedly denied being married to Judy Austin during his divorce process with his former wife, May Edochie.

The embattled actor disclosed to the court that May is his only wife while he was defending himself against a divorce case filed by his first wife.

May Edochie filed for divorce, where she charged infidelity, and she requested N100 million in damages from Judy Austin.

She also sought a restraining order to prevent Yul from entering their former marital residence, citing worries for her and their children’s safety. May obtained full custody of their children.

Yul Edochie apparently denied being married to Judy Austin during the court session, leaving many perplexed by the unexpected shift in the ongoing legal battle.

Cutie Juls, a blogger who has been following the case closely, said that Judy Austin agreed with Yul’s declaration, where she also claimed they are not married.

Judy and Yul said they were shocked to learn they were purportedly married through blogs.

The couple emphasised that the information circulating on blogs was false and flatly denied the truth of these accusations.