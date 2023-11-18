Yusuf: APC’ll Win Again At Supreme Court – Ganduje

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has reacted the Appeal Court judgement that sacked the State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Upon Yusuf’s sack, the Court declared the March 18 governorship candidate of the APC, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna as winner of the poll.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in reaction to their candidate’s sack had said the Party would open an appeal at the supreme court.

“That kind of judgement cannot stand. Once the supreme court opens, we will file our appeal. No going back.

“We will pursue the matter to the logical conclusion,” NNPP’s spokesman, Oladipupo Olayoku said.

Reacting during a press conference on Friday in Abuja, Ganduje said the APC would win again if the NNPP and Governor Yusuf headed to Supreme Court.

According to Ganduje, Gawuna’s administration would provide better opportunities for the masses and record more achievements than his eight years as Governor of the State.

His words: “I thank Allah for this important judgement. We have to thank the judiciary for providing good administration of justice despite all the distractions that took place since the beginning of the case.

“We have to thank the judiciary. There is no doubt this is a victory for democracy. It is a victory for APC and a victory for Kano State. This is an indication that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. Democracy we can say is matured in Nigeria. We have to thank all those stakeholders, the political parties, even the NNPP that took us to the Appeal Court.

“For Kano State, this victory is for all of us. We are fully aware, we know what happens during the election; a lot of malpractices and we took the issue to the tribunal and by the grace of God, we got a fair judgement in favour of our great party, APC.

“Now, the government in power, the NNPP decided to go the Court of Appeal and this morning (yesterday), by the power of God, the Court of Appeal affirmed the judgement of the lower court. And by so doing, our gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna is the duly elected governor of Kano State.

“But in all, probably, they will go to the Supreme Court which is part of democracy. There is nothing wrong for them to go to the Supreme Court. We too, we are ready to meet them in Supreme Court. And Insha Allah, we will win at the Supreme Court as well.

“But we want to assure the people of Kano State that the good administration that was provided in my eight years with my deputy, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna and now, the governor-elect for Kano State will provide a similar, not even similar, I believed he will provide a better administration, more achievements will be recorded in Kano State because that is what we expect.”

Gawuna, on his part, expressed happiness over the judgement and assured the people of the state of good governance under his watch.