2027: APC May Be Kicked Out If Life Keeps Getting More Difficult Under “Progessive” Party — Lukman Warns

Salihu Lukman, former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned that the ruling Party may be kicked out of power, come 2027.

The APC chieftain issued the warning on Wednesday in Abuja during a press briefing ahead of the launching of his new book slated for next Tuesday.

According to him, APC will start experiencing rebellion if nothing is done to address the situation in the country.

He further lamented that life was becoming more difficult under a party that was envisioned to be progressive.

“Life is becoming more difficult. We must appeal to our leaders that things are almost getting out of hand at the rate at which we are going under a party that is envisioned to be progressive.

“We are likely going to start witnessing rebellion if care is not taken by 2027. We will be kicked out of office, which means taking Nigeria back to where it was in 2015. I think we owe our leader the responsibility or President Asiwaju the responsibility to tell him the honest truth,” he noted.

Lukman disclosed that after his resignation from Party’s National Working Committee (NWC), he decided to document his experiences in the struggle that brought President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Contrary to insinuations, he maintained that he did not rebel against Tinubu, but believed he owes the President a duty to tell him the truth, no matter what.