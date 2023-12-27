27 Defecting Lawmakers: ‘The Best Option Is To Dump PDP, Join Us’ – APC To Wike

Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike to join the ruling Party.

APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tony Okocha, said the party is the one in power, hence Wike should join because he is needed.

He made the call while speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt after 27 state lawmakers defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC on Monday.

Asked if the defection was part of plans for Wike to join APC, Okocha said: ”I don’t think so.

”Whatever their reason is, when they get to the bridge they will cross it.

“Wike is a politician whose name shakes and echoes in the society; so nobody can think or say for him if he will defect to APC or not.

“In 2023, he immensely aided the victory of APC in the state.

“The best thing we are asking him to do is to come and join the APC because it is the government in power.”

Meanwhile, member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Enemi Alabo has thrown more light into the reason for the defection.

While featuring yesterday on Channels Television’s Politics Today he cited internal divisions within the PDP as a primary reason for the defection.

Alabo claimed that there was a lack of clarity regarding the party’s leadership, adding to the challenges faced by Rivers State PDP members, including the burning of the assembly chambers and intimidation.

He expressed frustration over his inability to establish communication with the party’s secretariat.

“We have a division in the PDP. We have cases in court concerning the secretariat of our party.

“We desperately tried to reach the secretariat of our party, and we could not. As I speak to you, I can’t tell you who the secretary of my party is,” the lawmaker said.