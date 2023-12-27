Actress Bidemi Kosoko Loses House To Fire Incident (Video)

Nollywood actress Bidemi Kosoko is going through a difficult moment after losing her home to fire.

Shola Kosoko, her older sister, posted clips of aftermath of the damage on her Instagram page to share the tragic news.

Shola revealed that it has become a family tradition to spend the 26th of December, which is Boxing Day at their father, Jide Kosoko’s house, where they all exchange and unwrap gifts.

They were at their father’s house when they received an alarming call informing them that Bidemi’s house, as well as their neighbor’s house, was on fire.

“We thank God for his faithfulness, love, and prosperity in our lives in the year 2023.

It has become a tradition in my family to spend the 26th of December which is Boxing Day at our daddy’s place, where we all exchange and unwrap our gifts.

So, this year, we decided to record the activities because it’s always fun merrying together with family.

So Bidemi Kosoko, her husband, kids, and her domestic staff were all at our daddy’s residence, so her apartment was locked up.

In the middle of our merriment, we received an alarming call that Bidemi’s apartment was on fire as well as her neighbor’s apartment.

In fact, Myself, my dad and Bidemi were getting ready to attend another important event before we received the call.

And what we got was what happened in the video.

We were on different video calls watching the scenario, how the firefighter arrived, how her apartment was forced open, and how they eventually put off the fire.

Thanks to Bidemi’s friend, Taiwo Lawal, and her husband who stay in the same estate and rushed there to assist. People in the neighborhood showed love and support to ensure the fire was put out.

We appreciate you all for your show of love and kindness. Such a thing will not happen to anyone again I pray.

In all, we are thankful to God for sparing our lives as no one was caught in the fire. We shall witness the year 2024 in peace and joy.

Please thank God for us. In all, we give THANKS TO HIM”. She wrote.

SEE POST: