Adopt Doctrine Of Necessity To Resolve Ondo Crisis — Edwin Clark To Tinubu

Convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to adopt the doctrine of necessity in resolving the political crisis in Ondo State.

The necessity doctrine connotes “that which is otherwise not lawful is made lawful by necessity.”

The doctrine was invoked in 2010 when the National Assembly passed a resolution making the then Vice-President Goodluck Jonathan the acting President, after late President Umaru Yar’Adua was unable to formally transfer power to him before leaving the country as a result of ill-health.

In a Sunday letter to Tinubu, Clark commended the President for intervening in the situation in the State, but added that “there is a need to act fast because the crisis is brewing much tension rather than abating.”

Clark furthered that: “We are again faced with a constitutional debacle. First of all, I wish to thank Mr President for your intervention in the Ondo state crisis, both as president of the country and as leader of your political party, the APC, in the manner you handled the matter.

READ ALSO: Forgery Claim Concocted To Force Akeredolu To Transfer Power — Ondo Leaders Allege

“Your excellency attempted to be fair and just to all parties concerned, viz, the legislature, the executive and the entire Ondo people, at the end of the marathon meeting you held with them.

“Mr. President, I think there is a need to act fast because we have seen that despite your good intentions, the crisis is brewing much tension rather than abating. Like I stated earlier, this matter is building up tension. It is, therefore, my opinion that Mr. President as leader of his ruling APC political party may want to amend his earlier terms of settlement.

“Let me add that beyond any constitutional provision and the leadership of your political party, the APC, it is your excellency’s moral obligation as the father of the country to use your good office to intervene and resolve all manners of political crises around the country.

“Mr. President, I wish to state that we have enough insecurity in the country which has largely stretched our security forces. This is why you must urgently and firmly act in the current situation in Ondo state, under a doctrine of necessity. And if I may add, also in Rivers state, for which I will be addressing a separate letter to you in the next few days.”