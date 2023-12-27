Aiyedatiwa Sworn-In As Ondo Governor

Justice Olusegun Odusola, Chief Judge of Ondo State, has sworn in Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the State Governor.

Aiyedatiwa was sworn in at the Governor’s office in Akure, the State’s capital at exactly 5:14 pm

His swearing-in followed the demise of his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday.

According to the State Government, Akeredolu died at the age of 67 after battling prostate cancer.

The State’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju said, “With a heavy heart, the Ondo State Government announces the passing of our beloved Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON

“Mr. Governor peacefully departed from this world in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023. This tragedy has left behind a profound void in our hearts.

“Governor Akeredolu answered the eternal call while receiving medical treatment in Germany. He succumbed to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer.”

Akeredolu had embarked on two separate medical vacations, the first on April 3, 2023, and the second on July 10, 2023.

On September 7, he made his way back to the country and promptly notified the state House of Assembly.

Aiyedatiwa was the deputy governor until Wednesday, December 13 when power was formally transferred to him after Akeredolu went on another medical vacation.

He had survived an impeachment plot by Akeredolu’s allies in the Ondo State House of Assembly and stark opposition by his late principal’s foot soldiers.

Controversy enveloped the politics of the state in the last few months with activists and constitutional lawyers calling on Akeredolu to transmit power to Aiyedatiwa in line with the 1999 Constitution.

Moreso, present at the ceremony include the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji; members of the Assembly; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu and the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress , Ade Adetimehin.